Bush fires that continue to devastate Australia have inspired people to share their grief and heartbreak through poignant pieces of art.

Art works from around the world have been shared widely online and, for many, have provided the perfect way to illustrate their sadness without using words.

At least 25 people have died in the fires that have ravaged parts of Australia since the situation intensified late last year.

A staggering one billion animals have perished.

Among the artworks shared is one created by Melina Illustrate, an artist from Greece.

It shows the image of a woman representing Mother Nature holding a koala to her chest. Tears run down her face as her back and hair - depicted by branches - burn.

Another piece is a cartoon of Aussie wildlife legend, the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, welcoming Australian wildlife to heaven.

The illustration, made by Shania-Mae Sturm, of Stretchy Koala, shows Irwin on bended knee with his arms stretched out wide and a big smile on his face.

Next to him is the caption: "Don't worry little guys! I'll take care of you!"

The image has gone viral on social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; with many people expressing that it had brought them to tears.

Other illustrations, paintings and drawings offered up by both professional and amateur artists show images of firefighters on the ground or at the front line fighting huge flames.

Others depict koalas, kangaroos and other wildlife holding onto each other as flames destroy their home around them.

In one image also shared widely online, a volunteer firefighter is pictured on the ground hugging a koala and kangaroo in the midst of an inferno.

The words above them are: "Pray for Australia".

#conceptart: “Muruga look! It’s my friend 😔. He saved my life! Please bring him back! ☹️” — Koala 🐨. . . Story: Muruga was on his way to #Thirutani with Mayura. When He about to land, He could hear a shallow voice crying for help. Immediately he ordered Mayura to follow the voice 🤔. They traveled more than 7,800 km across Indian Ocean and arrived in New South Wales, Australia. . . Upon arriving, both Muruga and Mayura was puzzled and panicked to see the blood-red sky due to the massive bushfires that was happening there 🔥🔥🔥. . “Oh my god! Mayura! What is going on here??! Do you think you can land? The voice is coming from there 😲” said Murugan. . “I am afraid I can’t! 😣. The fire is everywhere! I don’t have much space to dive underneath the trees because of the fire 🔥🥵” said Mayura. . “No worries Mayura! I’ll jump down, its not that high anyway, I can do it 💪🏽”. Murugan then jumped down and ran towards the voice. It was a Koala bear. He quickly ran and hug Muruga. He told Him that the Kangaroo sacrificed his life to save the Koala bear from the fire 🔥. Muruga checked the kangaroo to see if He can still help but it’s too late because there was no heartbeat 😥. . “Dont cry Koala 😔. Your friend is at better place now, far away from here. Don’t think you have no one. You have me now. I’ll take care of you. Please be strong 🙏🏽😢. ” . . The End. As we all know, bushfires is happening now in Australia and it’s really, really bad! 😔. Like Muruga, we all can help more animals and human beings from the natural disaster. Do contribute if you can via Red Cross Australia (@redcrossau) Link is on my bio. I’ve donated. Hope you can donate some too 🙏🏽 . #bushfires #bushfiresaustralia #photoshop #prayforaustralia

Paintings and drawings of the map of Australia have also been shared online.

As well as posting the images, members of the public and celebrities have given information about how people can help and which organisations they can make donations to.

A total of 21 firefighters from New Zealand touched down in New South Wales on Wednesday night after answering another call for help to battle the intense bush fires.

They were welcome with applause from members of the public as they walked through the arrivals area at the airport.

The latest Kiwi fire crew takes the number of New Zealand firefighters sent to Australia to 179 since October.