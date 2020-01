One person has been critically hurt and a helicopter is on its way after a two-car crash in the Waikato.

Emergency teams were called to the crash on State Highway 3, near Waitomo, between Lees Block and Oparure Rds, at about 6.10pm.

Three people were hurt in the collision, one critically, one seriously and one with moderate injuries.

Police are at the scene and have put traffic diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.