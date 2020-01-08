A man has been charged after a 13-hour stand-off with police that started yesterday afternoon in Tauranga.

Police officers, including the armed offenders squad and a police negotiation team, stayed at the Tauranga Bridge Marina throughout the night after the man refused to get out of a boat.

Just before 5am today, the 34-year-old got off the boat "without incident", police said.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Monday and faces a charge of speaks threateningly.

Earlier, police officers could be heard calling out to the man: "Come outside now".

The incident started when a police officer tried to stop a vehicle on Te Awanui Drive about 3.40pm.

The man - the sole occupant in the vehicle - made threats towards the officer before fleeing on foot to the nearby marina, where he immediately got on to a boat moored nearby.