Two toddlers were in a car that was allegedly shunted off the road into Otago Harbour yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Portobello Rd at 7.35am.

A witness said one of the cars was shunted into the harbour by another car attempting to overtake.

The car had four occupants, including two toddlers.

Two ambulances attended and one person was treated for minor injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

The road was not blocked.