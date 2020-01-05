A person has been killed in a quad bike accident in Ohakune in the central North Island this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash at an address on Kopurutuku Rd at 10.44am and arrived at 10.51am, a spokeswoman said.

It appeared a person had fallen off a four-wheeler. It was not clear whether the crash happened on the road or on private property, she said.

The fire service had also been called to the incident.

Worksafe was investigating the crash with assistance from police.

No further comment would be made around the circumstances of the crash as it had been referred to the coroner, she said.

A Worksafe spokeswoman confirmed there had been a fatality involving a quad bike this morning.

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps will be."