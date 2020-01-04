A motorcyclist has died today after a crash in the Taranaki village of Midhurst.

Police confirmed the rider died in a crash around midday on a private rural property on Salisbury Rd, Midhurst.

Midhurst is 35km to the southeast of New Plymouth.

WorkSafe has been advised and the matter will be referred to the Coroner, police said.