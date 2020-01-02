Police investigating the homicide of Christchurch woman Bella Te Pania have appealed to the public for help finding her belongings.

Te Pania was found critically injured at a secured Air New Zealand facility in the early hours of December 31.

Emergency services were called to Orchard Rd shortly before 6.50am, but she died a short time later.

Police have asked the public for help in locating two of Bella's missing items, which may have been discarded in Christchurch on December 31, the day she died.

"They are a small light brown, shimmery bag, about 10cm x 20cm with a strap, and a black Huawei cellphone with a cracked screen," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen or found items matching those descriptions in the Christchurch area from early Tuesday morning onwards, should call police on 105, quoting file number 191231/9680.

A 42-year-old man who was at the scene of Te Pania's death has since been charged with murder.

The man, from the Christchurch suburb of Bromley, was granted interim name suppression following a brief appearance at Christchurch District Court yesterday.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else over the woman's death.

