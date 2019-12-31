New Year's Eve celebrations have once again finished with a bang and authorities are praising revellers for a mostly well-behaved night around the country.

There were 12 arrests in Auckland City overnight - the majority of which were related to the over-consumption of alcohol, police said.

A clear night in the City of Sails meant for great viewing of the annual Sky Tower fireworks display from different parts of the city.

"Both Christchurch and Wellington have reported it to be a busy night, but people were well behaved," a spokeswoman said.

Fireworks explode off the Auckland Sky Tower for the 2020 New Year celebrations. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The same was reported by police in the Southern District, apart from two people arrested in Queenstown.

"However, on the whole, it was a good night and people were well behaved across the country."

In Christchurch a family-friendly event was held at North Hagley Park featuring L.A.B.

The fire communications offices in the northern, central and southern regions all reported a fairly run-of-the-mill night with no major dramas.

In Dunedin, a 20,000-strong crowd that welcomed in the New Year was said to be "good-natured".

New Year's Eve celebrations in Napier. Photo / HBT Paul Taylor

The firing of a cannon at midnight marked the start of 2020, followed by the chiming of the Dunedin Town Hall clock.

A dazzling array of fireworks then began bursting from the roof of the Civic Centre building, captivating crowds packed into the Octagon.

As of just after midnight, no arrests had been made in the area.

In Gisborne, the Rhythm and Vines festival once again attracted thousands to the area.

Police were checking to see how the night went there, but many fans reported a great night out on social media sites Facebook and Twitter.

In Auckland, thousands gathered at vantage points to see the fireworks alight from the Sky Tower and where, for the first time, lasers and animations accompanied the display to take New Zealand into 2020.

New Year celebrations were in full swing at Federal St in Auckland's CBD, as the fireworks exploded from the Sky Tower.

Others gathered at Silo Park, Bastion Pt and Mt Eden while on the North Shore, Bayswater Marina, Devonport's Mt Victoria and Queens Parade offered brilliant vantage points, along with Harbour View Beach Reserve on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

Thousands were in the central city to party at Federal St from 5pm or danced through to the new year at one of three Britomart Block Party clubs from 8pm to 4am closer to the waterfront.

New Year's Eve celebrations at the Sound shell in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

From 9pm to 1am, Auckland's Harbour Bridge put on a dazzling light show, syncing with Sky Tower's midnight fireworks.

At Karanga Plaza and Silo Park, food trucks and live entertainment provided an alcohol-free, family-friendly New Year's event from 5pm until the clock struck midnight.

The Light Path cycleway also featured a light show synced to the one on the Harbour Bridge.

Waikato engineering students up from Hamilton to celebrate the New Year. From left - Gerald Sebastian. Alex Joseph and Ebin Shojan at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Auckland Harbour Bridge lit up to celebrate New Year's Eve. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NEW YEAR'S DAY WEATHER

The first day of 2020 is looking very good for most of the North Island. But there will be some rain - possibly heavy - for parts of the South Island.

MetService said all of the North Island can expect fine conditions apart from some areas of morning and evening cloud.

Aucklanders can look forward to a high of 23C and overnight low of 16C.

Light winds and sea breezes are also expected in the City of Sails, as well as southwesterly winds from this evening.

By 7.30am, it was 18C in Auckland, 13C in Hamilton, 15C in Whāngārei, 16C in Tauranga and 15C in Gisborne and Wellington.

Mostly clear skiers over much of the North Island early this morning, but low cloud has moved over western areas from the Tasman Sea. Also low cloud can be seen from eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne and Hawkes Bay. The clouds are forecast to break this morning to a fine day.^AB pic.twitter.com/5h0YuEnDpz — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2019

The hottest place early this morning was Methven, in Canterbury, with a temperature of 24.7C.

Fine weather is also on the cards for Buller, Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury. But there will be some high cloud from this afternoon and scattered rain south of Ashburton.

People in Westland can expect cloud increasing and isolated showers in the south - spreading to the glaciers this evening.

It might be a case of getting the board games out for those in Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

Rain is forecast to develop south of Dunedin this morning before spreading further north this afternoon and easing in the south, the weather authority said.

"Possibly heavy with isolated thunderstorms in Fiordland," MetService said.

Bring in 2020 in style! Heaps of the country has a beautiful clear morning tomorrow (orange) but the ideal sunrise (green) also has a wee bit of high cloud cover to maximize the colour palette - meaning it's the south east which could have the prettiest sky to see in 2020! pic.twitter.com/25FopXxwLz — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2019

2020 CELEBRATIONS AS THEY HAPPENED

HONG KONG

Revellers as well as pro-democracy protesters flocked to sites across Hong Kong to usher in 2020.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has toned down New Year's celebrations amid the monthslong demonstrations. The protests have repeatedly sparked pitched battles with police and have taken their toll on Hong Kong's nightlife and travel industries.

A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was canceled amid safety concerns, while some roads were closed and barriers set up in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district to control crowds.

RUSSIA

Russians began the world's longest continuous New Year's Eve with fireworks and a message from President Vladimir Putin urging them to work together in the coming year.

Putin made the call in a short speech broadcast on television just before the stroke of midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones. The recorded message was followed by an image of the Kremlin Clock and the sound of its chimes. State TV showed footage of extensive festive fireworks in cities of the Far East.

But one holiday tradition was missing in Moscow this year — a picturesque layer of snow. The Russian capital has had an unusually warm December and temperatures in central Moscow as midnight approached were just above freezing.

AUSTRALIA

More than a million people descended on a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas ahead of the ringing in of the new year despite the ongoing wildfire crisis ravaging New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

The 9pm fireworks over Sydney's iconic landmarks was briefly delayed due to strong winds, but revellers clearly enjoyed themselves in a desperately needed tonic for the state. New South Wales has copped the brunt of the wildfire damage, which has razed more than 1000 homes nationwide and killed 12 people in the past few months.

SAMOA

In Samoa, New Year's Eve was more somber than usual. While fireworks erupted at midnight from Mount Vaea, overlooking the capital, Apia, the end of the year was a time of sadness and remembrance.

A measles epidemic in late 2019 claimed 81 lives, mostly children under 5.More than 5,600 measles cases were recorded in the nation of just under 200,000. With the epidemic now contained, the Samoa Observer newspaper named as its Person of the Year health workers who fought the outbreak.

LONDON

Londoners were making their way to the banks of the River Thames to jostle for position to watch a spectacular fireworks display launched from the London Eye and of barges near Parliament.

The familiar chimes of London's Big Ben clock tower were to ring in the new year, even though they have been silent for most of 2019 because of extensive restoration work. To the north, the multi-day Hogmanay New Year's celebrations in Edinburgh began Monday night with a torchlight parade through the streets of the Scottish capital. Security was tight in both cities and elsewhere in Britain following a recent extremist attack on London Bridge that claimed two lives.

Police arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism offenses Monday but said the arrests were not related to the London Bridge attack or to New Year's Eve celebrations.

SOUTH AFRICA

Thousands of revellers gathered at Cape Town's Waterfront area to ring in the new year with music, dancing and fireworks in front of the city's iconic Table Mountain. In past years, residents of Johannesburg's poor Hillbrow neighbourhood would celebrate the New Year by tossing furniture, appliances and even refrigerators from the balconies of high-rise apartment buildings. Police have issued stern warnings and it appears the dangerous tradition has declined. In a somber statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said "while our economy created jobs, these have not been nearly enough to stop the rise in unemployment or the deepening of poverty".

South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was deported from Uganda, where she was to perform at a New Year's Eve event. Ugandan police cited visa issues, but Ugandan media reported it was because she had voiced support for Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine, the most potent opposition challenger to President Yoweri Museveni.

ROME

Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans in St. Peter's Square on Tuesday night when he took a stroll to admire the Nativity scene set up for the holidays. Shouts of "Pope! Pope!" and "Happy New Year!" resounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of him or thrust out their infant in hopes he would pat their heads or pinch their cheeks.

One woman grabbed the pope's hand and pulled him toward her to shake it. Francis, 83, exclaimed and then struck the woman's hand twice to free his hand. At a New Year's Eve Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis urged people to practice more solidarity and to "build bridges, not walls." Since becoming pontiff in 2013, Francis has preached openness — a reform-minded agenda that has irritated a small but vocal group of ultra-conservatives in the church.

JAPAN

People flocked to temples and shrines in Japan, offering incense with their prayers to celebrate the passing of a year and the first New Year's of the Reiwa era. Under Japan's old-style calendar, linked to emperors' rules, Reiwa started in May, after Emperor Akihito stepped down and his son Naruhito became emperor.

Although Reiwa is entering its second year with 2020, Jan. 1 still marks Reiwa's first New Year's, the most important holiday in Japan. Stalls at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo sold sweet rice wine, fried noodles and candied apples, as well as little amulets in the shape of mice, the zodiac animal for 2020. Since the Year of the Mouse starts off the Asian zodiac, it's associated with starting anew.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, an event that is creating much anticipation for the entire nation.

INDONESIA

Tens of thousands of revellers in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta were soaked by torrential rains as they waited for New Year's Eve fireworks while others in the country were wary of an active volcano.

Festive events along coastal areas near the Sunda Strait were dampened by a possible larger eruption of Anak Krakatau, an island volcano that erupted last year just ahead of Christmas Day, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 430 people.

The country's volcanology agency has warned locals and tourists to stay 2 kilometres from the volcano's crater following an eruption Tuesday that blasted ash and debris up to 2000 metres into the air.

SOUTH KOREA

Thousands of South Koreans filled cold downtown streets in Seoul ahead of a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall to send off an exhausting 2019 highlighted by political scandals, decaying job markets and crumbling diplomacy with North Korea.

Dignitaries ringing the old Bosingak bell at midnight included South Korean Major League Baseball pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and Pengsoo, a giant penguin character with a gruff voice and blunt personality that emerged as one of the country's biggest TV stars in 2019.

GERMANY

Hundreds of thousands of revellers are expected to ring in the New Year in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Several German cities including Munich and Hamburg have banned private fireworks amid concerns about the danger and environmental impacts from the increasingly powerful fireworks. A recent poll by the Forsa research institute found 59% of Germans would support a ban on private fireworks in city centres, while 37% were opposed.

- additional reporting AP