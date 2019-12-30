Thousands will gather tonight around Auckland's Sky Tower, where for the first time lasers and animations will accompany the fireworks display to take New Zealand into the new decade.

But for those wanting be away from the crowds when the clock strikes midnight, best places to be include Silo Park, Bastion Pt and Mt Eden.

On the North Shore, Bayswater Marina, Devonport's Mt Victoria and Queens Parade also offer the best vantage points, along with Harbour View Beach Reserve on the Te Atatu Peninsula.

New Year's Eve celebrations at Federal St, Auckland. 31 December 2018. File Photo / Doug Sherring.

Party at Federal St from 5pm or dance through to the new year at one of three Britomart Block Party clubs from 8pm to 4am closer to the waterfront.

Advertisement

From 9pm to 1am, Auckland's Harbour Bridge will put on a dazzling light show syncing with Sky Tower's midnight fireworks.

At Karanga Plaza and Silo Park, food trucks and live entertainment will provide an alcohol-free, family-friendly New Year's event from 5pm until the clock strikes midnight.

The Light Path cycleway will also be featuring a light show synced to the one on the Harbour Bridge.

Auckland CBD streets closed to traffic on New Year's Eve.

If you're heading into the city, note that some roads in the central city will be closed or have managed access.

Federal St between Wellesley and Victoria Sts will be closed along with parts of Victoria St West, Albert St and Queen St.

Bowen Ave, Darby St, Lorne St, Durham St and Elliot St will also be closed, and High St and Kitchener St will have managed access.

Some buses will also have detours between 10pm and 2am, details here https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/new-years-eve-2019/