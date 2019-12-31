Two people have been seriously injured after a bus collided with a car in Takapuna, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Esmonde Rd shortly before 8pm tonight.

A third person had minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a car and bus.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are assisting with investigations at the scene.

The scene of the crash on Esmonde Rd, Takapuna at the intersection with the Esmonde Rd motorway off-ramp is expected to be cleared shortly.