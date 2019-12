A lucky Lotto player is celebrating tonight like it's Christmas all over again after scooping $17.1 million on tonight's Powerball jackpot.

Lotto's website shows tonight's winner walks away with $17,166,667.

Tonight's numbers were 6, 10, 16, 24, 28, 34.

The bonus number was 38 and the Powerball was 2.

More to come.