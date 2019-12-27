Police are appealing for sightings of a 12-year-old girl missing who has been missing from her Remuera home for five days.

Leilani was reported missing about 6pm on December 22.

She is 160cm tall, of medium build with long black hair.

Leilani was last seen wearing black track pants, a white T-shirt and jacket and grey sneakers.

Police and family have concerns for her wellbeing.

She's believed to be in Auckland CBD.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 quoting file number 191222/4062.