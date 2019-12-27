A couple have told police a firearm was pointed at them during a road rage incident this afternoon in West Auckland.

The frightening incident ended with an altercation between two men at a shopping area in Massey and a police hunt for one of the parties, a police spokeswoman said.

The drama began at 2.15pm when a man and his partner were driving on Don Buck Rd and a vehicle pulled out in front of them.

"They have gestured to the man in the other vehicle about this," police said.

"A short time later, the vehicle which pulled out in front of them has then started following the victim, and has pointed what they believe to have been a firearm at them."

The couple drove in a different direction, but then spotted the vehicle involved at the shops in the Don Buck and Triangle Rds area.

"[The man] has confronted the driver and an altercation has taken place. Police quickly arrived but the driver has gotten into his vehicle and driven off."

Police attempted to find the driver, including using the Eagle helicopter, but were unsuccessful, the spokeswoman said.

"We have spoken with the victim and our enquiries are ongoing."