The promise that Hawke's Bay's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations will go ahead "rain, hail or shine" is unlikely to be challenged, with only fine weather beckoning, according to latest weather forecasts.

In Napier and Hastings, fine weather is forecast for both New Year's Eve on Tuesday and New Year's Day on Wednesday, when temperatures will be up to 30 degrees Celsius, according to MetService.

It promises a big night for the New Year's Eve celebrations expected to attract over 20,000 to Napier's Marine Parade for five hours of entertainment, starting at 7.30pm and culminating in the ringing of the Veronica Bell and a fireworks display which has become a tradition since official Marine Parade New Year's Eve celebrations were reinstated in Napier for the arrival of the new millennium on the night of December 31, 1999.

The forecast also bodes well for the biggest annual New Year's Day Event, the Hawke's Bay Races in Hastings.

Other major events spanning the New Year celebrations are a Katchafire concert, with The Black Seeds, at the Pettigrew Green Arena on Monday, and a "Super Smash" cricket double-header at McLean Park, Napier, on Thursday.

Among those around to enjoy the climate are thousands of tourists from four days of cruise line visits, starting with the Celebrity Solstice in port on Friday.

It's followed by the Explorer Dream on Saturday, the Norwegian Jewel on Sunday, and the 300-metres-plus giant Ovation of the Seas in Napier, with the four floating hotels introducing a combined muster of almost 12,000 passengers and close to 6000 crew.

The warmer temperatures followed a cooler and rainy Christmas.

MetService forecasts that while the first day of January is set to be hot in Hawke's Bay with Napier forecast to reach 28C, Hastings 30C and Wairoa 29C, there will be slight cloud but no rain.

Those holidaying in Mahia, where the population multiplies ten-fold over the holiday season, could expect slightly cooler temperatures.

Hot and dry temperatures bring increased fire risk so residents were being warned to be careful with beach bonfires and campfires.

Wairoa, Mahia, Central Hawke's Bay and rural areas of Hastings are in a restricted fire season meaning fires such as campfires or bonfires require a permit to be lit. Napier is currently in an open fire season with no restrictions.

The Hawke's Bay summer has a high UV level of six recognised as dangerous. So those out on holiday are urged to use sun protection such as sunscreen, sunglasses, hat and shade from early morning until 5.25 pm even on cloudy days.