Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a fleeing driver incident in central Auckland early this morning.

The driver of a second vehicle involved in a crash with the fleeing vehicle wasn't hurt, police said.

The incident began at 2.33am when police tried to stop a speeding Nissan Primera on Walters Rd in Mt Eden.

"The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, however this was abandoned approximately two minutes later due to the manner of driving," Police said.

Advertisement

"Around one minute later the fleeing vehicle was located, having crashed into another vehicle on Dominion Rd."

READ MORE:

• Police swarm Grey Lynn street in Auckland after bomb threat at Returned Services Club

• Road toll rising: Police holiday message - 'nobody is the exception'

• Watch: NZ Police stopping people for 'doing the right thing'

• Corrupt Auckland cop revealed as informant for criminal underworld within NZ Police

The driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle were taken to hospital, with the passenger in a serious condition and the driver in a moderate condition, police said.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

The Serious Crash Unit attended. The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been also been notified.