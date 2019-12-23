Vandals have smashed and stolen equipment being used to build the only purpose-built outdoor canoe polo facility in the Southern Hemisphere.

The vandalism was discovered by project manager Matt Saunders , a keen canoe polo player himself, on Monday morning when he arrived at Mitre 10 Park near Hastings.

A next-to-new digger had smashed windows, and several batteries from various other vehicles had been stolen from the site at what was formerly known as the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

The project has been a labour of love for Canoe Polo Hawke's Bay, the group having put in 650 volunteer hours into getting the project ready for its February opening.

Saunders said in some ways having volunteers would lessen the financial blow from the vandalism, but it would disrupt their tight schedule.

"If you had a whole bunch of paid contractors standing around waiting to do work it would be bigger."

He said they would still aim to get it open in February, keeping busy with other jobs that needed doing while the digger was being fixed.

Contractor's equipment has been vandalised at the construction of the canoe polo courts, Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, Hastings costings several thousands and delaying development schedules.

Canoe Polo Hawke's Bay chairperson Kelly Hepburn said it was incredibly disappointing.

"Everyone has put in so much time and effort. One little thing like this is a massive, massive set-back.

"But you know what, we'll get there ... we'll bounce back."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was devastated to hear of what she described as significant vandalism.

"The contractors have been working 15 hour days to complete this project in time for opening in February.

"It's extremely sad that this type of needless antisocial behaviour will have a negative impact on so many by slowing down progress."

She wanted to acknowledge all the people who had put time and effort into building the facility.

Hazlehurst said the Hastings District Council would look at options to support the ongoing development of the facility with security measures.

The facility will include four canoe polo courts, and can be used for other small boats and swimming activities.

Construction began in November this year, although Hepburn said it had been eight or nine years in the making.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a complaint about a damaged excavator being broken into at the sports park.

"Police have conducted forensic examination and are currently awaiting results."