A person who was caught in the eruption at Whakaari / White Island has died in hospital.

The person's death brings the official death toll to 17, not including the two people who are still missing.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander for the eruption, said the person died last night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

Police were advised of the death shortly before 11pm.

As of last Friday Ministry of Health said there were 14 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand – Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Waikato, and Christchurch.

Ten of those patients were in a critical condition. Nine were in Middlemore, two at Waikato Hospital, two at Hutt Valley Hospital and one at Christchurch Hospital.

Thirteen patients were transferred to Australia. One of those patients has since died.