One person has died after a crash on the Kopu-Hikuai Road in the Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists should expect extensive delays.

Police were alerted to the crash around 9.10am.

Diversions are in place through Paeroa and Whangamata.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

There have been 22 fatalities on the stretch of SH25a between Kopu and Tairua in the last 20 years, according to the Herald's new interactive map.

A serious crash on the same road two days ago closed the road between Kopu and Tairua.

One man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.