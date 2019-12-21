One of the busiest traffic days of the year has worsened after a car crash blocked both lanes of a Coromandel State Highway.

Police were called to the two-car crash just before midday on Kopu-Hikuai Rd, between Kitahi Rd and Tairua Rd.

The whole stretch of highway from Kopu to Hikuai was closed, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

An air ambulance rescue helicopter attended to take one person with critical injuries to hospital.

Advertisement

State Highway 25a cut across Coromandel Forest Park and led to holiday hotspots including Pauanui and Hahei.

Elsewhere, one person died this afternoon after a collision between a motorcycle and car in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Police were called to Bridge St around 12.10pm - the serious crash unit was at the scene assessing the incident.

Cordons were put in place surrounding the street after the crash and police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.