Issues with the bag drop system at Auckland International Airport are leading to long queues at check-in this morning.

Frustrated passengers have been stuck in line for up to an hour, with several saying they were not being given enough information.

One passenger in the Premium lounge, who asked only to be known as Vicki, said her flight to Brisbane was meant to be leaving in half an hour but has been held as passengers' baggage has not been checked in.

During the hour she had stood in the queue the luggage belt had stopped and started intermittently.

@AKL_Airport hey Auckland airport why can’t open up all the check in counters? Absolutely ridiculous that thousands of people are stuck waiting while you guys can’t be bothered to open up counters. pic.twitter.com/Y2Mp1efDuI — Soham Patel (@sohampatel1989) December 22, 2019

"It's very frustrating. Lots of people's flights are meant to be leaving but the system's totally overloaded. We were told it's been jammed upstairs and they've had to manually unload."

Vicki was taking an Air New Zealand flight to Brisbane but she had been told by a staff member the entire airport's bag drop system had shut down.

However flights to Melbourne and Rarotonga had been called and the 100-person queue was now down to about 70 people.

An airport spokesman said the airport was experiencing a fault with its baggage processing system in the international terminal.

The issue is affecting all airlines.

"Passengers are being processed as quickly as possible."

"We have a specialist team working to resolve this issue. At this stage, it has not affected flights departing Auckland Airport."

