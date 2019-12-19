A man has been arrested after driving a van through the front door of the Work and Income building in Thames.

The office was open at the time but had been placed on lockdown just before the van was driven through, and people in the building had managed to hide in a room at the back, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.

No one was injured.

Police were called to the scene on Pollen St at 9.30am today and the driver was arrested.

"There were a number of people in the building at the time. They had all taken cover out the back and the building had been placed on lockdown."

The van had since been removed from the building which had no structural damage, she said.