Every year remarkable stories of survival capture the attention of the nation. Today the Herald looks back at three of those stories from 2019. Chelsea Boyle reports.

German tourist Arne Murke cleverly fashioned a makeshift lifejacket out of a pair jeans when he found himself in trouble off the Gisborne coast on March 6.

He had been sailing down the coastline with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.