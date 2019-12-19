As the mass holiday exodus starts today, research reveals one in five of home burglaries occur when the occupant is away for 24 hours or more.

The findings have prompted AA Insurance to encourage holidaymakers to stay security conscious while enjoying the summer festivities.

Asking neighbours to collect the mail or keep an eye out is the most common way Kiwis try to protect their homes while they are away despite housesitters being deemed more effective, according to the report.

The research, carried out by Colmar Brunton earlier this year and commissioned by AA Insurance, surveyed 1100 New Zealanders - all of whom are 18 or over.

It shows that 19 per cent of home burglaries occur while the occupant is still home and 25 per cent happen while they are just away for a short period.

The data also shows eight per cent of break-ins happen over the Christmas season.

AA Insurance customer relations manager Amelia Macandrew said home break-ins often occurred when the occupant had only been away for a short period.

Often in summer it was just so hot, people were tempted to leave doors and windows wide open even when they were leaving the house briefly, she said.

"Most theft is really opportunistic, where people have just gone for an easy option.

"Unfortunately, if you leave the windows open or the doors unlocked that is often when someone will see an opportunity."

The best theft prevention was often making use of what was in place, such as the deadlock or alarm system, she said.

"These things only work if you use them."

Unfortunately, people do still do things like leave valuables visible on the back seat of their cars, she said.

"It's best to keep things hidden from view if you can.

"I know that's hard with Christmas trees and presents but if you wouldn't leave the equivalent in cash visible from the street it's probably best not to have those things visible ...

"Thieves are pretty bold, they do sometimes steal things when people are home."

Macandrew said they understood how stressful theft could be.

"You feel completely like someone has invaded your home and your privacy."

Hopefully the simple things people can do would help avoid potential burglaries, she said.

Earlier this week Manawatu prevention Manager Ross Grantham said two teenagers had been arrested after they broke into a Palmerston North home and stole presents from under the tree.

Both were arrested two days later and sadly the gifts could not be recovered.

"While the holiday season may be on your mind – it's not time to relax when it comes to keeping your home and property secure," Grantham said.

"Central Police see an increase in burglaries from residential properties over the summer months."

Burglary prevention tips from the New Zealand Police

Locks, bolts and security devices

• Lock your car and your garage.

• Keep the doors locked, even when you are at home.

• Keep your spare key in a safe place. Burglars know all the usual places.

• Generally, the more expensive the lock, the more effective it will be.

• Consider installing burglar alarms.

Other crime prevention tips

• Make your house look lived-in while you are away.

• Most burglars are opportunists. Don't leave your keys, wallet, purse or credit cards in obvious places or near windows.

• Work out an emergency exit plan with your family.

• The Fire Service can give you help on emergency exit plans and installing smoke alarms.

• Keep tools and ladders locked away when not in use.

• Ensure your house is visible from the road.

• Keep trees and shrubs near windows trimmed back.

• Check that your insurance policy is up to date.