Santa may not be the only stranger underneath tinselled trees this year, as two teenagers have been arrested for stealing presents underneath a Christmas tree.

The burglars, aged 15 and 16, broke into a Palmerston North property on Monday and grabbed wrapped presents only a week before they were to be opened by the home's occupants.

Two people were arrested by police this morning for the McGregor St thieving, a police statement said.

But the Christmas gifts were not recovered.

The teenagers have both been charged with burglary and will appear in Palmerston North Youth Court today.

Police have urged the public to remain mindful about home security during the holiday season, as Central Police see an increase in burglaries from residential properties over the summer months.

"While the holiday season may be on your mind – it's not time to relax when it comes to keeping your home and property secure," a police spokesperson said.

Police advised people to lock their doors and windows, keep valuables out of sight, install an alarm system or sensor light and to give burglars nowhere to hide by keeping hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed.

If you're off to a summer bach for Christmas or the New Year, police advise you hide valuable items and spare keys, lock your garage or shed, and be mindful of what you post on social media.

"Be aware that burglars have access to social media," a police spokesperson said.

People are advised to remain vigilant if people they aren't expecting turn up at the front door and be wary of anyone calling up and claiming they are from the bank.

Police warnings come as a former criminal told the Herald thieves are now sending drones to scope out properties as they sit in nearby parked vehicles.

Adrian Pritchard said drones helped burglars work out how to get in and out of properties and businesses they plan to burgle.

"Today burglars, believe it or not, they've got drones and they sit in their cars down the street and video people's backyards and work out exit plans and how to break into houses," said Pritchard.

"They could be using a drone or they could already know the movements of that street."

Don't only make it hard for burglars to get in, but make it hard for them to get out by keeping all keys to doors and windows hidden, a former burglar says. Photo / File

He urged residents who noticed drones outside their windows of above houses to get details and call police.

"Obviously if they come down low enough they can look through your windows but a lot of the drones they hover above just to see if there's ladders or chairs, just some leverage to break into your house.

"That's what burglars are always looking for because they don't want to get hurt themselves, so they're looking for a tool to break in for them."

Pritchard advised people not to leave ladders or chairs lying around their backyard and not to draw all curtains as it makes it "too obvious" occupants were away.