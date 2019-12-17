A fatal house fire has turned into a homicide investigation after a man's body was found inside the burning lounge.

The circumstances of the 48-year-old's death have not been released but police say they are treating it as a homicide.

The news comes after emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Tawhiti St just after 2am on Sunday morning.

Police said at the time that a body had been found at the property, but that officers were working to establish the circumstances of the victim's death.

Authorities are now appealing to the local community for any information in relation to the death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford said they believed there were people who would be able to provide helpful information.

"Our inquiries continue around the community and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and do the right thing by the family and the local community.

"Anyone who wants to talk to us can come and see us there," he said, referring to the local police station.

Ford said the man's body was removed yesterday afternoon and has been taken to Palmerston North for a post mortem examination.

"Once that has been completed, he will be released to his grieving family," Ford said.

"We hope to conclude that scene examination today and the cordon will be lifted."

Can you help? Anyone with information can contact the Tokomaru Police Station on (06) 831 0700, CrimeStoppers anonymous 0800 555 111 or 111.