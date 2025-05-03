The sun is making a much-awaited appearance as clean-up efforts begin after severe weather.
Auckland is set for a five-day stint of sunny weather, contrasting April’s wet conditions.
Colder nights with potential frost and fog are expected in central and southern areas.
After days of severe flooding, thunderstorms and fierce winds, with several areas plunged into states of emergency, Aotearoa can take a sigh of relief.
The “really nice easing trend” Kiwis saw today is set to continue and people should expect “things to get a lot sunnier with some colder nights”, MetService said.
MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer told the Herald: “We’ve got a lot of sunny spots at the moment, but we have got some cloud around eastern parts of the North Island and far south of the South Island.