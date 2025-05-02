“We’ve got a nice big ridge moving in, so most of the country is going to be far better over the weekend than it has been,” Baillie said.

South Island weather

Selwyn and Christchurch declared states of emergency this week after heavy rain caused widespread flooding.

After a very wet couple of days in Canterbury, the weekend brings a mostly dry forecast for many parts of the South Island, MetService said.

“In the morning, there might be an isolated shower about Banks Peninsula, but they should clear pretty early,” Baillie said.

Ballie said there might be a bit of cloud for Canterbury, “but they’re going to see plenty of sunshine, particularly in the morning”.

“Coastal centres that are experiencing the most flooding will hopefully not see too much further precipitation,” he said.

Some showers may return to parts of Canterbury, especially around the foothills and Banks Peninsula, on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Patches of sunshine are expected in the coming days, which should help support any recovery work. A brief front would clip Southland and Otago with showers from Saturday into Sunday morning, MetService said.

Owhiro Bay in Wellington shows the scars from last night’s high tide. The Wellington region has been slammed by high winds and wild weather cancelling all Cook Strait ferry crossings and flights from the airport. Photo / Marty Melville

North Island weather

Severe winds gusting up to 150km/h buffeted Wellington, damaged roofs, downed trees and closed roads this week.

After a wild and windy few days, the worst of the winds have moved off the North Island, MetService said.

Large waves along the Wellington and Wairarapa coasts gradually eased on Friday, although coastal conditions in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne remain rough throughout Saturday evening.

In Wellington, “there’s likely to be a few showers persisting in the morning, but they should clear then fine”, Baillie said.

Looking ahead, most of the North Island can expect a settled spell.

MetService said eastern areas may still see a few showers, and Wellington and Northland could get some early showers on Saturday. “But for many, Sunday looks sunny.”

“It should be a fine day for Auckland, light showers along the west coast, but it’s better for everyone pretty much tomorrow,” Baillie said.

