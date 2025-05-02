The Wellington region has been slammed by high winds and wild weather. Photo / Marty Melville
MetService forecasts a weekend of improved weather after days of heavy rain and winds.
The South Island will see mostly dry conditions, with some showers in Canterbury and the far south.
The North Island expects settled weather, with lingering showers in Wellington, Wairarapa, and eastern areas.
After days of severe flooding, thunderstorms, fierce winds and monster 12-metre waves, Aotearoa is finally in for a welcome change in weather this weekend.
MetService is forecasting that the wettest and windiest weather is on the way out in time for the kick-off of the weekend, offering a much-needed window for clean-up efforts and a return to “something closer to normal”.
MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie told the Herald Kiwis should expect an ”easing trend" nationwide.
“Coastal centres that are experiencing the most flooding will hopefully not see too much further precipitation,” he said.
Some showers may return to parts of Canterbury, especially around the foothills and Banks Peninsula, on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Patches of sunshine are expected in the coming days, which should help support any recovery work. A brief front would clip Southland and Otago with showers from Saturday into Sunday morning, MetService said.
North Island weather
Severe winds gusting up to 150km/h buffeted Wellington, damaged roofs, downed trees and closed roads this week.
After a wild and windy few days, the worst of the winds have moved off the North Island, MetService said.
Large waves along the Wellington and Wairarapa coasts gradually eased on Friday, although coastal conditions in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne remain rough throughout Saturday evening.
In Wellington, “there’s likely to be a few showers persisting in the morning, but they should clear then fine”, Baillie said.
Looking ahead, most of the North Island can expect a settled spell.
MetService said eastern areas may still see a few showers, and Wellington and Northland could get some early showers on Saturday. “But for many, Sunday looks sunny.”
“It should be a fine day for Auckland, light showers along the west coast, but it’s better for everyone pretty much tomorrow,” Baillie said.