Inspector Adam Pyne, of Counties Manukau Police, said: “Our role is to balance the rights of people to grieve, while ensuring attendees and [the] public are safe – and to hold those exhibiting illegal behaviour to account.”

Authorities did notice what Pyne described as “some unsafe driving behaviours”, which officers would follow up on, he said.

“To report or send in any video footage of anyone causing concern, we encourage you to make a 105 report either online or over the phone.”

The witness who spoke to the newspaper said the gang member’s body had first been taken this morning from an address in Drury in the back of a ute “where roughly nine people were riding in the back”.

In a post on Facebook before August’s funeral, mourners were told the farewell for the “beloved Dad, Koko, Brother, Uncle, friend and Life member of the Notorious Mongrel Mob, Auckland” would begin in the southern suburb of Drury before a service at Manukau Memorial Gardens’ chapel, with cremation to follow.

The wake is planned for an address in Drury from 3.30pm.

The witness emailed the Herald to say police had already monitored the funeral procession as it travelled through Papakura and Takanini, and then on to the chapel in Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Gang patches sighted at funeral

“On the way up there the people blocked intersections, rode motorbikes on the footpath, used flush medians to overtake traffic and when they arrived at the cemetery, they changed into their gang patches.”

A witness claims Mongrel Mob members were allowed to wear their patches in public – illegal under new laws – despite police monitoring the funeral. Photo / NZME

Police followed the procession and watched those involved on CCTV and with the Eagle helicopter, the witness said.

Some in the procession were recognised as having warrants for arrest or were breaching their bail, but no immediate action was taken, he claimed.

“[They were] permitting the funeral-goers to wear their patches in a public place.”

Under the Gangs Legislation Amendment Bill that came into force last November, it is illegal to display gang insignia in a public place.

Hawke’s Bay police arrested several people after a funeral in Hastings yesterday.

Police said there were several breaches of laws banning the public display of gang insignia.

Three people face charges related to alleged traffic offending. A trio of vehicles were also impounded, with police saying their investigations are ongoing.

“Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity to police so we can take appropriate action,” Hawke’s Bay area prevention manager inspector Caroline Martin said.