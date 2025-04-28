Meanwhile, a woman has posted on social media saying she and her family did not know where her uncle’s body was. He was patched mobster Nassey August.
The woman said she wanted information on the whereabouts of August’s next of kin.
She claimed August’s body was taken from North Shore Hospital, where he died, to Just Funerals.
“The ongoing lack of transparency has caused our whānau immense pain and distress. We will not rest until we have the truth, and until our uncle is returned to us so he may be honoured with love, respect.
“It has now been five days since the passing of our beloved uncle ... yet we remain without answers regarding the whereabouts of his remains. Our whānau is devastated and urgently calls on anyone with information ... to come forward immediately.
She said it was “sad” to hear the funeral premises had been hit by a fire.
Police can be contacted via 105, or information can be provided online by using Update My Report. Reference file number 250428/4528.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.
