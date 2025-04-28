Meanwhile, a woman has posted on social media saying she and her family did not know where her uncle’s body was. He was patched mobster Nassey August.

The family of Mongrel Mobster Nassey August are claiming a dispute with his next of kin amid an investigation into a fire at Just Funerals in Māngere Brdge on Sunday 28 April where his body was kept. Photo / Supplied

The woman said she wanted information on the whereabouts of August’s next of kin.

She claimed August’s body was taken from North Shore Hospital, where he died, to Just Funerals.

“The ongoing lack of transparency has caused our whānau immense pain and distress. We will not rest until we have the truth, and until our uncle is returned to us so he may be honoured with love, respect.

“It has now been five days since the passing of our beloved uncle ... yet we remain without answers regarding the whereabouts of his remains. Our whānau is devastated and urgently calls on anyone with information ... to come forward immediately.

Police are investigating a fire at Just Funerals chapel in South Auckland. Photo / Jaime Lyth

“Denying a whānau the right to farewell their loved one properly is a deep injustice, both culturally and spiritually,” she said.

A police spokesman refused to comment on the claims.

“Police won’t be speculating about the circumstances surrounding the fire at this time. An investigation into the fire last night remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The funeral home also said they would not be commenting.

A woman has posted on social media saying she and her family did not know where he uncle’s body was. He was patched mobster Nassey August.

Fire investigators comb ravaged property

Fire and Emergency and police investigators remained at the two-storey property this morning, sifting through the damage.

The brick and tile property was left with a smashed front door with scorch marks blackening the outside of a broken side window.

The damage was minor, and no injuries were reported.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information to assist with this investigation,” Hayward said.

Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations went to an unexplained fire at Just Funerals in Māngere Bridge overnight, with police placing a scene guard on the site. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A neighbour said she heard loud noises overnight.

“We heard some noise last night, but I thought it was the wind and rain,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

She said it was “sad” to hear the funeral premises had been hit by a fire.

Police can be contacted via 105, or information can be provided online by using Update My Report. Reference file number 250428/4528.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.