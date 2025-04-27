Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations have attended an unexplained fire at the Martin Williams Funeral Directors, Wairua Chapel, overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating after four people were seen running away from an Auckland funeral home damaged in an overnight blaze.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said police investigations are under way following a fire at Just Funerals in Māngere Bridge last night.

Emergency services were called after a small fire broke out at the Kirkbride Rd premises at about 11.50pm.

“Four people were seen running from the area following the fire, and enquiries are now under way to identify and locate them,” Hayward said.