Police investigate after fire at South Auckland funeral home

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations have attended an unexplained fire at the Martin Williams Funeral Directors, Wairua Chapel, overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating after four people were seen running away from an Auckland funeral home damaged in an overnight blaze.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said police investigations are under way following a fire at Just Funerals in Māngere Bridge last night.

Emergency services were called after a small fire broke out at the Kirkbride Rd premises at about 11.50pm.

“Four people were seen running from the area following the fire, and enquiries are now under way to identify and locate them,” Hayward said.

“The building sustained minor damage and there were no injuries reported as a result,” he said.

Scene guards remained in place while an examination of the damage was under way today.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information to assist with this investigation,” Hayward said.

Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations have attended an unexplained fire at Just Funerals in Mangere Bridge overnight, with police placing a scene guard on the site. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations have attended an unexplained fire at Just Funerals in Mangere Bridge overnight, with police placing a scene guard on the site. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Contact police via 105 or provide information online by using Update My Report. Reference file number 250428/4528.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

