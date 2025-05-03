As she shifted away again, he moved towards her and tried to touch her thigh.
He moved beside her and showed her another note on his phone. This time it said: “$100 for undoing your bra?”
Twomey then told her he was going to do something to her and not to worry.
He placed his hand down the back of her top and attempted to grab her bra clip.
She moved again, and as she did, he grabbed her backside, prompting her to repeat, “No, thank you”.
Again, he showed her a note on his phone, asking if he could grab her thigh, as he placed his hand on her breast.
The teen asked Twomey to drop her off at a fast-food restaurant, where she was picked up by someone else. She refused to return to his house.
This week, Twomey appeared in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on charges of doing an indecent act to a person under the age of 16, failing to comply with reporting conditions as a registrable offender, and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer system search.
The teen addressed Twomey through a victim impact statement read by Crown prosecutor Penny Brown.
She described how she could go from being happy to sad and angry at the thought of what Twomey had done to her.
Brown submitted that he was a high risk of reoffending.
Judge Katie Elkin said Twomey’s child sex offender registration would be continued as he was sentenced to 26 months’ imprisonment.
She said the offending involved premeditation and planning, the victim was vulnerable, and Twomey was persistent and had ignored the victim’s protests.
