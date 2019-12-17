Wind, rain and strong gale warnings are in place across the country today.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vikas said most places would have dismal weather for the next few days.

"Remnants of the low are crossing central New Zealand today, and the rain associated with that.

"The rain has mostly cleared from the South Island but there's still some rain from Christchurch towards Nelson.

"Most of the North Island will see some showers or rain today."

On top of the rain, Vikas said there would be gusty winds.

"It's quite windy in the north, as well as the central and lower North Island.

"In Northland and Auckland there's a westerly wind, and in Wellington it's southerly at the moment.

"The low crosses over and starts to pull away to the east. We're expecting southwesterly winds to intensify over the east coast of the South Island, Christchurch and the Kaikoura Coast."

Wet, windy weather predicted for most of the country today. Photo: Dean Purcell

For the rest of the week, the North Island is fine with some cloudy periods in the west, then more rain on Friday, easing from the afternoon.

Wellington will be fine tomorrow with northerlies and northwesterlies, however it should prepare for rain on Friday and gale northerlies in the afternoon.

In the South Island, heavy rain is expected tomorrow afternoon until Friday morning, gradually becoming isolated showers in the afternoon.

In the extended forecast for Christmas Day, the rain is expected to peter out in time for most of the North Island, but showers expected for the South Island.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Occasional showers, clearing late morning and becoming fine. Strong southwesterlies, easing from afternoon. High of 22C, Low 13C.

Auckland

Occasional showers, some possibly heavy, clearing early afternoon and becoming fine. Strong southwesterlies, gale in exposed places, easing in the evening. High 20C, Low 14C.

Hamilton

Rain, chance heavy, easing to a few showers in the morning then clearing by evening. Westerlies easing in the evening. High 20C, Low 11C.

Tauranga

A few showers, clearing to fine in the afternoon. Westerlies, strong at times. High of 22C, Low 12C.

New Plymouth

Rain, possibly heavy, easing to a few showers late morning then clearing evening. Southwesterlies becoming strong. High 19C, Low 12C.

Napier

Cloudy periods. Rain developing late morning as northwesterlies change southerly. Rain clears in the afternoon. High 21C, Low 11C.

Whanganui

Rain, possibly heavy, easing to a few showers late morning then clearing afternoon. Southerlies, changing westerly evening. High 18C, Low 12C.

Wellington

Rain clearing by afternoon, though chance of evening shower. Strong southerlies easing, then turning northerly evening. High 16C, Low 10C.

Nelson

Morning rain clearing to fine. Southwesterlies, gusty for a time in the evening. High 20C, Low 10C.

Christchurch

Morning rain clearing to fine. Strong southwesterlies, gusty in exposed places, changing northerly at night. High of 17C, Low 7C.

Dunedin

Cloudy periods and a few showers developing morning, mainly coastal from afternoon. Strong southwesterlies easing at night. High 15C, Low 9C.