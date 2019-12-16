COMMENT

The world is experiencing an era of change, of excitement, fascination, mystique, confusion, anger, inspiration, optimism, negativism, threat, surrender, victory and dystopian stupidity.

Yet there has never been a better time to be a child growing up.

There certainly has never been more opportunity to absorb knowledge. Knowledge is power. Nevertheless, truth is easily corrupted and knowledge and wisdom are thinly spread.

In the past few days, two people have referred to an increase in lies "out there". One referenced the British election where "everyone" is lying. The other was a scientist I interviewed. Lies are nothing but a means to an end and the end justifies the means. Lying works best in the absence of knowledge and a persistent search for the truth.

Not surprising then, that Australia panicked over the latest international education results (PISA), showing further declines in maths, science and reading. Universities have for years been conducting remedial studies in the first year of degree courses. They shouldn't need to. Suggestions that economics should not be taught before university are gaining strength. New Zealand fares better in PISA but not by much.

Without a soundly based education, it's much easier for children and young adults to fall prey to snake oil theories and lies from any variety of influences. And let them teach civics. A group of American students are suing their state government of Rhode Island for the right to be taught civics.

Australian educator Kevin Donnelly has also contributed to New Zealand education. In a critique of faddish education, he writes, "ignored is that continuity is just as important as change and that human nature and emotions such as love, jealousy, fear, betrayal, ambition, joy and the existential need to find fulfilment and meaning have not changed since the time of the ancient Greek playwrights and philosophers ... we must focus on our best validated knowledge and artistic achievements instead of politically correct gender theory ... and environmental perspectives". The ability to build a filter through which to strain what is thrown at them would also advance their personal sovereignty.

The art of the lie was highlighted stunningly in early December. Only days before, I had a podcast discussion regarding the post-art, post-beauty era into which we have slumped. A banana, duct-taped to a wall, the "work" of Maurizio Cattelan. It sold for $120,000, as did a second, and a third "is being sold for $150k". Now, I accept that art is in the eye of the beholder but first we would have to agree that the subject is art. In the post-truth world, you could only reach that bubble-point level of stupidity, inspired by post-money Quantitative Easing. But here we are.

So, to a city that is arguably the world capital of lies. Where the politics of absurdity have relinquished all boundaries. Washington DC is capable of placing Hollywood into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Eliot Engel, Jerrold Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, Richard Neal and Adam Schiff have overseen a show trial of US President Donald Trump. AP photo / J. Scott Applewhite

The show trial in the House of Representatives has been part hideous, part entertainment. Most of all it's been an education in the corruption of liberal democracy. However, the lies and corruption emanate mainly from one team. The Democrats. But there is increasing humour to lighten the agony. The Democrats playing the leading roles in this tragicomedy could easily be Moe, Larry and Curly aka the Three Stooges. Instead it's Nancy, Schiff and Nadler - aka Stretch, Pencil Neck and Nutty. Direct from Central Casting. Unflattering nicknames are almost compulsory in Washington.

For those whose source of information on political matters, especially American, is only CNN, New York Times and Washington Post, you continue to be denied. You have been lied to, at the very least by omission. Accusations have been levelled at Donald Trump one after another. Time and again the American TV networks have chorused off the same song sheet. "It's the beginning of the end", "the walls are closing in", the list is almost endless. The endless number of anti-Trump books, some by "Anonymous" who must be closely related to "anonymous sources", and "people with knowledge of the matter". Etc, etc.

Leighton Smith. Photo / supplied

The release of the Justice Department's Inspector General's report exposed just how corrupt the FBI senior staff are, along with some from the Department of Justice. America's "most trusted" newspaper, the Wall Street Journal has hardly been a Trump supporter, but last week practised objective journalism. It dealt to two untouchables, Adam Schiff and the Washington press corps.

"House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff in particular has been exposed for distortions and falsehood."

His actions, the WSJ says, show "he is willing to distort the truth for political purposes".

"He gets away with this because he has a willing echo chamber in the Washington press corps."

Trump's only high crime and misdemeanour was that he won. And so did Boris; better than anyone projected. He also was considered "a dunderhead" and inadequate. Never forget, "cometh the hour, cometh the man".