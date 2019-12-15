Two men have been arrested after police found about 500 grams of meth at a house in Porirua - enough for about 5000 doses.

The Wellington police's organised crime and drugs team searched the address at 9pm on Thursday and found the meth, with a street value of more than $400,000.

"This seizure will have significantly disrupted the Wairarapa supply chain and stopped an enormous amount of harm in our community," police said in a statement.

"The investigation is ongoing but we believe this termination sends a clear message to those preying on the vulnerable that we will take every opportunity to prevent the harm caused by this drug and hold those responsible to account," Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said.

Two 19-year-old Wairarapa men have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and made their first appearance in Porirua District Court on Friday.