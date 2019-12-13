A shocked Northland mother gave birth to her baby on the same day she found her husband had died in a suspected suicide in their home.

Emilee Irving, who was 30 weeks and five days pregnant, returned to her home in Whangarei on November 27 to find her husband dead.

The shock sent her into early labour, and her son Wyatt was born by emergency Caesarean section weighing just 1.47kg.

The couple had been together for four years.

Family in Whangarei and Auckland are mourning the loss of Daniel who leaves behind Emilee and their 18-month-old son Jayden.

Family friend Hannah Owen told the Herald Emilee was not up to talking to reporters.

Owen told 1 News earlier the pair were soul mates and Daniel was "super happy, absolutely proud dad but had his own battles in his head from childhood that he just couldn't win and wasn't ready to accept help".

Owen described 26-year-old Daniel as a "doting father" and a plant nerd who loved the outdoors, fishing and landscaping.

Daniel loved his son most of all and was excited about the arrival of their second baby.

She said the death had come as a "most devastating shock" for everyone, and something they never thought would happen to Daniel.

"He was constantly laughing and an incredible, kind human," Owen said.

The baby is being cared for in Auckland Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

A Givealittle page, set up for the grieving family, has received close to $5000.

"Emilee named the baby Wyatt which means brave and strong as he's a little fighter," wrote Karen Edwards, Daniel's mum.

Emilee cannot face returning to Whangarei and plans to stay in Auckland where she has support from family and friends.

They also need donations of baby clothing and items.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.