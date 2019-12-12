A father and son sped away backwards from an armed man after their van was hit by what they believe was a bullet fired by the alleged gunman.

Police officers arrested a 44-year-old man about 8pm on Tuesday after an hour-long standoff that put the popular Park Island sports park in Napier into lockdown.

The Armed Offenders Squad and armed police swarmed the scene before the man was driven away in a police car.

Elton Scotton and his 12-year-old son were leaving a hockey event at Park Island on Tuesday evening.

But as they drove down Clyde Jeffery Drive towards Westminster Ave they came face to face with the alleged shooter.

"We were just driving and I was just in disbelief seeing the guy standing there raising a firearm ... and he just yelled 'Dad, reverse, he's got a gun, reverse'.

"I just couldn't believe it.

"We saw a car parked in the middle of the road and he walked across the road, stood in the middle of the road, picked up his firearm and fired," Scotton said.

Scotton's van's bonnet and windscreen were believed to have been struck by a bullet or pellet. The vehicle is now in police custody.

"After he fired it was a real shock but he seemed to go back to his car so I reversed.

"When we were about 50-100m back I stopped and called 111 but also blocked the road so none of the people from the hockey or people walking got caught up in it," he said.

"We ran to the football club pretty much next to us and told those guys training to get inside.

Scotton said police arrived and used his van as the initial shield between them and the man until he and his son went to the other side of the park.

Photo / Paul Taylor

Scotton said his son appeared to be coping in the aftermath of the encounter.

"It has been a little bit of a shock for him," Scotton said.

"But at school they have been going to Splash Planet and fun things like that so that has been good.

"We've just being trying to push the positive on him."

Scotton had warned other people at the park to stay clear of the area the man was in.

"Two girls followed us on their bikes and being in our car we got further ahead.

"There were other families that came down also and we just told them to turn around and prevent people coming this way, I think some of the families went back to the hockey club and sheltered there."

Families and park users had been in touch thanking them for what they did in helping keep people away.

Scotton said he had been feeling a little "shaky" since the incident.

He said it was hard to believe the encounter.

"I think that was my initial disbelief - seeing the guy and the gun and just thinking this can't be happening, not here.

"I couldn't believe it."

A 44-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court on Wednesday on five charges, including intending to commit grievous bodily harm with a firearm, and discharging a firearm with reckless disregard.

He was also charged with using a firearm to burgle, of entering a building without authority and taking a car which was someone else's property.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before JP Alison Thomson.

Defence counsel William Hawkins said there were serious concerns for the man's wellbeing and requested interim name suppression until December 17.