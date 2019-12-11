An "imminent" decision about whether the walking track to Cape Kidnappers gannet colony will be reopened could be delayed by the White Island eruption, a tourism expert says.

But the sudden eruption on Monday, which has killed at least six people, is unlikely to be a factor that prevents the track from re-opening, AUT tourism professor Michael Lueck said.

The track has been closed since January when a massive landslide seriously injured a pair of Korean tourists who were walking back along Clifton Beach after seeing the gannets.

Hastings District Council opened its section of the beach in June.

But the Department of Conservation refused to open the part of the track under its jurisdiction until a Quantitative Risk Assessment had taken place.

Lueck said he didn't think the eruption would lead to the closure of tourism activities like the Cape, which has always had an inherent risk.

But he thinks many operators will now be reviewing their safety measures.

"Tourist destinations will be having a close look at their potential risk," Lueck said.

Advertisement

He said the White Island tragedy meant DoC would likely "double check" the safety of the Cape to the public before re-opening.

"They could potentially delay the opening," Lueck said.

DoC's Hawke's Bay operations manager, Jenny Nelson-Smith, said the Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) was in the last stages of being finalised and a decision was "imminent".

"The findings of this QRA will be taken into consideration alongside other factors when making the decision about the track, and we will make an announcement shortly after we have the final report.

"In the meantime we would like to remind people that the track over the reserve is closed while we assess the risks."

Ongoing landslides continued at the site and further along the cliff throughout the first half of the year.

Hastings District Council asset management manager Craig Thew said it had monitored the site as per an operations manual that was created and have continued with site observations and assessments to monitor changes.

Lueck said White Island was likely to trigger a national review of guidelines around potential risk and disclosing this to tourists, as well as the liability companies have for people's safety.