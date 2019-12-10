The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter crew that helped ferry those injured on White Island between hospitals say they're thankful they don't have to do a job like that every day.

Five are dead, another eight missing feared dead and dozens are injured after Whakaari/White Island erupted suddenly on Monday afternoon.

Ian Wilmot, general manager of the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter, said the aircraft was called to Whakatāne following the eruption at 2.11pm.

He said one pilot, one crewman and two intensive care paramedics were involved in the mission.

The helicopter's role meant the crew wasn't required on the island, focusing instead on patient transfers for those who needed it.

It transferred one patient to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, and another to Auckland Hospital, journeys that meant the crew clocked off at 2am.

They spent the night in Hamilton.

Wilmot said he was aware of eight rescue helicopters, including Hawke's Bay's, being called to Whakatāne, two from Auckland and six from the regions.

"It's something that doesn't happen every day, thank goodness."

The team returned to Hawke's Bay on Tuesday, leaving Hamilton around 1pm.

It has been confirmed that 47 people were on the Island at the time of the eruption.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter was used to transfer patients to hospital after the tragedy on Whakaari/White Island. Photo / File

Thirty-one remained in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Those feared dead are from NZ, Australia, Britain, the United States, China, Germany and Malaysia.

QUAKE RATTLES ON-EDGE REGION

The already on-edge East Coast was on Tuesday rattled by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake, 20km south of Gisborne, 29km deep.

GeoNet confirmed it was in no way related to the volcanic activity on Whakaari/White Island.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he was in a Civil Defence meeting at the time, joking they had the right people in the room if anything went wrong.

"It was a beauty, quite severe and long.

"Wairoa certainly felt it."

People in both Napier and Hastings reported feeling moderate shaking to the Geonet website, with people closer to the epicentre reporting feeling moderate to severe shaking.

GeoNet confirmed no tsunami had been created by the quake.