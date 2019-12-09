Police have now made 18 arrests over a serious assault in Waimarama on December 2.

Police arrested 13 people on Thursday, December 5, two on Friday December 6 and three on Monday, December 9.

READ MORE:

• Alleged gang assault 'sparked by drive-by of wedding'

• Man wanted in relation to Hastings serious assault, airs on Police Ten 7

• Woman lucky to be alive

• Beach settlement of Waimarama on alert after weekend vandalism

All 18 have been charged with participating in an organised criminal activity, and police say more charges are likely.

Advertisement

Police said those arrested are believed to be Mongrel Mob redcoats members or associates.

All but three have had their first court appearance, with the final three due to appear in Hastings District Court on December 1.