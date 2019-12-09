More than 20 Australians including a recently married couple and a family of four are listed as missing on a Red Cross list after the deadly eruption on Whakaari/White Island.

Five people are confirmed dead and there are fears for up to 30 others after the volcano erupted yesterday.

The five deceased were among 23 people removed from the island yesterday - many of the 18 survivors have severe burns.

Police say there are no further signs of life on the island, following flyovers late on Monday.

Many of the victims are foreign tourists, some from Australia and the UK, from a visiting cruise ship, the Ovation of the Seas.

Worried family have been listing their relatives on the Red Cross's Restoring Family Links website, which allows people to confirm their condition.

The list is not an official missing persons list and the list now contains more than 80 names, well above the number believed to have been on the island.

Among the Australians listed are North Sydney family-of-four, Anthony, 51, and Kristine Langford, and their two teenage children Jesse, 19, and Winona, 17, the Daily Mail reports.

Anthony and Kristine Langford have been listed alongside their teenage children. Photo / Facebook

Siblings Jesse Langford, 19, and Winona Langford, 17, were believed to be on holiday with their family. Photo / Facebook

Young couple James, 23, and Madeleine Whitehouse, 24, who married last year, are also listed amongst the missing.

James and Madeleine Whitehouse, who married last year, have been listed as missing. Photo / Facebook

Others on the missing list include Amy Miall, 30, from Brisbane, Mathew Thomas, 31, from Tamsworth, Richard Aaron Elzer, 32, and Jason Griffiths, 33, from Coffs Harbour, and Jane Murray, 56, from Sydney.

Mathew Thomas,31, and partner Amy Miall, 30, have been registered as missing. Photo / Facebook

Jason Griffiths from Coffs Harbour has been listed as missing as of early today. Photo / Facebook

The site also lists a 12-year-old boy from Western Australia and a 7-year-old, the youngest person missing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that Australians needed to "prepare for some difficult news in the days ahead".

In a statement released early on Tuesday, police said there are "no signs of life" on White Island and they believe anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of Monday's evacuation.

"The police Eagle helicopter, rescue helicopter, and NZDF aircraft have undertaken a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island since the eruption," police said in a statement early Tuesday.

"No signs of life have been seen at any point.

"Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.

"Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."