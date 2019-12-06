By Julia Gabel

Auckland is expected to be hit with heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms and hail later today.

Parts of Northland, Great Barrier and Coromandel are also in line for heavy downfalls.

Showers are expected this afternoon, and residents are being warned of the possibility of slips and flash flooding in low lying areas.

Heavy rain is expected to lash other parts of the country later today as well, with Hokitika and Westland already feeling the brunt of bad weather.

Several slips have closed SH6 south of Hokitika, while a large slip at Fox Hills and a damaged bridge near Te Taho are being monitored by Fulton Hogan.

Power supplies in some areas of Fox Glacier have been disrupted, with Franz and Fox Glacier residents asked to conserve water on public supply lines.

There is heavy weather forecast for Hokitika, with thunderstorms also approaching Greymouth, Kumara, Shantytown, Ross, Kokatahi, Kowhitirangi and Lake Kaniere.

Lighting, hail and torrential rain are expected in these areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Westland and the Canterbury high country.

Canterbury is being warned of strong winds that could reach up to 120 kmh, while heavy rain is expected in parts of the area.

Heavy rain is expected in the Taranaki area from this evening, and in the central North Island from tomorrow.

In the capital city, winds could reach severe gales in exposed places.

In the lower south, heavy rain is also expected in Fiordland and Doubtful Sounds.