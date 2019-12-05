"How on earth could this man be having a drink with me while her body was back in his apartment?"

The woman who went on a Tinder date with Grace Millane's killer while her body lay in his apartment has spoken out about her experience.

In an opinion piece written for Newshub, the woman wrote that her instincts told her something was not right when she met the murderer for a beer.

"I want to share my experience so other women can remove themselves from situations they feel unsafe in."

Advertisement

When the two met at Ponsonby's Revelry bar for a beer on a Sunday afternoon, he told the woman that he'd been shopping for a suitcase or a bag with wheels and was frustrated that he couldn't find one big enough to fit all of his sports equipment.

"He looked like a solid guy who played sport well," she wrote about the 27-year-old.

"It makes me quite sick now to think of what that suitcase was actually used for."

She found the killer to be aloof, writing that he wasn't there to make a connection or to find out more about her.

"It also struck me how clean he was, his huge eyes and how intense he became when talking about poisonous snakes."

She said that later on in their date, he "became very energised" when talking about poisonous snakes in Australia, telling her about how brown snakes killed a man in his house, and another on a farm.

"It was as if he was quite taken by morbidity, by death and by violence," she wrote.

He told her that his friends in Australia were all policemen whom he met in bars and was invited back to their houses.

Advertisement

"It felt like a lie and it was easy to tell. But why lie about that, I thought."

He told her that his best mate was also a Crown prosecutor who would shortly be moving from Auckland to Sydney.

"He then told me a random fact - that his police friends were having a tough time at the moment as lots of bodies were being buried in the Waitakeres and, as police dogs can't smell deeper than four feet, it's hard to find them."

In an effort to insert herself into the conversation, she said she mentioned court trials she had sat through when she was a journalist, including one when she saw a young man being put away for murder.

Hearing this, he told her, "it's funny how guys can make one wrong move and go to jail for the rest of their lives," she wrote.

He said, "I heard of this guy whose partner asked to have rough sex with him involving some sort of strangulation and suffocation but it went wrong and the guy couldn't revive her and she died. He got done for manslaughter but it was really tough for him to see this woman he loved dying."

READ MORE:

• Leaving a legacy: Grace Millane, one year on

• Grace Millane murder: Tinder messages with her killer revealed

• Grace Millane murder trial: The defence gears up for week three, will the accused give evidence?

• Grace Millane murder: Top defence lawyer says 'we're not victim shaming', sex evidence was relevant

He drank his beer quickly and was on his second drink when she went to get water for the table, she wrote.

She worried that he would take off with her bag and she left the table, and wrote that she was careful never to leave her drink with him.

"For some reason, I felt like he was the type of guy who would spike it. I felt bad for thinking that though."

After around an hour and a half, the two left Revelry.

She said that he told her his car was down a specific street, right where she had parked.

But feeling unsafe around him, she lied and said that her car was parked down another street and walked away.

She wishes that she had known something and had been able to do something for Grace, she wrote.

"How on earth could this man be having a drink with me while her body was back in his apartment?"

"I will never ever be able to come to terms with that."

"I'm left with a sense of hopelessness that there was nothing I could do to help Grace."

She does not think she was in danger and said that she has very strong instincts about people, which she trusts, she wrote.

"Lies are easy to spot too. If it doesn't add up or seems to be too good to be true, it likely is."

She wanted to tell everyone that they never have to put themselves in situation that they feel uncomfortable or unsafe in, she wrote.

"Feels like I'm not helping at all just by saying that, but if one of you reads this and takes it to heart then my work is done."