A mother attending to her young baby has been indecently assaulted on an Auckland street, in an attack which has left her family "very distressed".

The incident occurred in Ingram St in Papakura yesterday morning, when an unknown male approached the mum as she cared for her young child, indecently assaulting her before fleeing the scene.

The victim's husband took to Facebook, calling the man's actions "completely unacceptable and utterly reprehensible" and saying the offender's family "must find you a shameful embarrassment".

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright from Counties Manukau South CIB told the Herald that the incident has left the victim and her family distressed.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident to contact Papakura police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.