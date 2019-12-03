Restoration of a ruptured water main in central Auckland that burst on Monday morning and sent water sprawling through a Grey Lynn Park is on track to finish today, says Watercare.

The 550mm-diameter water main in Arch Hill Scenic Reserve burst early on Monday morning.

Residents in a wide area of central-west Auckland - including Westmere, Grey Lynn, Cox's Bay, Western Springs, Great North Rd, Ponsonby, Newton and Arch Hill - were told yesterday that they may notice low water pressure and some discolouration.

Watercare said water pressure will slowly return to normal levels after the permanent pipe repairs are completed later today. Photo / Supplied

Watercare isolated the broken section of pipe just after midday on Monday and contractors spent the rest of the day working on temporary repairs, Watercare's Simon Porter said.

Water pressure in the area is expected to return to normal in central west areas of Auckland today, as Watercare finishes up permanent repairs to the pipe.

Porter said that "considerable effort" was spent to ensure there were no outages by re-configuring water flows, and said the diversion plans were very effective.

"We are very pleased that no customers were without water, and the pressure only dipped slightly during the peak demand periods of yesterday evening and early this morning," he said.

"We'd like to thank Aucklanders for reducing unnecessary consumption whilst we dealt with this emergency."

Water pressure will slowly return to normal levels after the permanent pipe repairs are completed later today, he said.

Porter said that any damage done to paths and any other areas within the scenic reserve will be repaired.