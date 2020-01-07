For nearly 10 years, a shipment of almost 100kg of methamphetamine was easily the largest in New Zealand history. Customs and police have stopped five larger smuggling attempts, including a staggering 469kg hidden inside electric motors. For the first time, more than 1000kg of the drug has been seized in a calendar year - and the final total could get higher.

Key Points:

  • Customs and police seize 1777kg in record-breaking year.
  • Despite disruption in supply chain, price plummets to new low.
  • Wastewater testing shows New Zealanders spend $1.4m on meth each day.

More methamphetamine was seized

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mega meth busts in 2019