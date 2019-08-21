Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Australian criminals brains behind 501kg of methamphetamine smuggled on to Northland's Ninety Mile Beach

Jared Savage
By
5 mins to read
Focus: Operation Frontia. Massive amount of meth caught on the coast. Video / Mike Scott

Focus: Operation Frontia. Massive amount of meth caught on the coast. Video / Mike Scott

A syndicate of Australian criminals - including some '501' deportees to New Zealand - were behind the largest known importation of methamphetamine into the country.

A network of Australians - including a mysterious ringleader known as Big T in Queensland - were the brains behind the largest seizure of methamphetamine in New Zealand history.

More than 500kg of meth was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.