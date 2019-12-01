While she has specialised in homicide and sexual assault support for 25 years, its having a 'good ear' that has been the most important part of Lynaire Walls job as a Victim Support worker in Kapiti/Mana.

Being recognised for 25 years volunteering with Victim Support on Saturday, Lynaire has helped hundreds of people and their families during their most desperate hours of need.

Retiring at the age of 55 from her job as a nurse, Lynaire got bored after three weeks of retirement.

"I retired at 55 and thought it would be great, but I got bored out of my brains after three weeks."

Seeing an advertisement in her local newspaper for Victim Support workers, Lynaire answered the call and 25 years later is still volunteering.

Completing 12 days of training over six weeks and a three-month internship, Lynaire worked in Upper Hutt for four years before moving to Kāpiti.

Lynaire Walls with Kapiti/Mana Victim Support service coordinator Karen Feary.

"It's just been part of my life. I've gone with every change that's been made over the years.

"I've completed on-going training once a month and specialised in homicide and sexual assault support training because of the need."

With complete confidentially, Victim Support work alongside the police but are external from them.

Victim Support is often the interface between police and the victim and provides 24/7 support for people affected by crime or trauma.

"We work alongside the police but we don't share any systems and have a confidentiality process, following the Privacy Act," Kāpiti/Mana Victim Support service coordinator Karen Feary said.

"Police don't have access to any of our systems that we have and vice versa.

"Their investigation is completely separate and people can confidentially share with us."

Providing immediate response in a crisis, when Lynaire first started volunteering she would carry a pager that would alert her to a scene.

Nowadays she is accessible by cell phone and will get a call from the Victim Support National Call Centre.

"I do a 12-hour shift once a week and am open any day or night for homicide and sexual assault support," Lynaire said.

"It's normal to get a call at 3am."

The role Victim Support workers play is important even for those with strong support networks of family and friends.

"A big part of what we do is to put things in place such as access to counselling and on-going support so they can move forward.

"Our job is to be there for the trauma time and help arrange further support by connecting them with or referring them to agencies that can help along with providing an advocacy role throughout any court processes the victim might go through."

Working as a nurse before retirement, Lynaire learnt how to be compassionate in the situation but to not get involved personally with people.

"You don't get involved with them personally but you know everything about them personally, right to what their cat has for dinner.

"That's often how they offload. It's about having a good ear. You get to know the families quite well sometimes.

"I'm with them as long as they need which can sometimes be a year or two until they have gone through the court system.

"Sometimes you think you're finished with a family, but something will come up again that triggers them like anniversaries or parole hearings."

After 25 years it is working with the community that Lynaire enjoys the most.

"It's the pleasure of working in the community and touching people's lives.

"Sometimes you're with a family for a year or two and there's no recognition but it's those times years later when they contact you to thank you and let you know the reconciliation that has taken place.

"That's the reward you get."