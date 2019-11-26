Police in Hamilton have launched a homicide inquiry after a woman allegedly assaulted later died in hospital.

Crystal-Lee Selwyn, 38, was initially taken to hospital in a serious condition on Saturday after police were called to a property on Churchill Ave, in Maeroa, about 6.30pm.

Police said she later died in hospital.

"This is a tragic incident for Crystal-Lee's family and we are ensuring they receive the appropriate support," police said late last night.

A 36-year-old man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was yesterday remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on Monday.

Police say charges will be reviewed prior to that next appearance.

Authorities are also urging members of the public to talk to someone if they feel unsafe.

"If you or someone you know is at physical or emotional risk, please let someone know,'' police said.

Meanwhile, Selwyn's family is rallying to support her eight children.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the whānau pay for their loved one's funeral.

"The koha is to help her family with her funeral arrangements and to help support the kids through this extremely difficult time," a relative, Rhiannon Selwyn, wrote on the page.

By 6am today, just over $3500 had been donated by members of the public.

To donate, visit: Koha for Crystal Selwyn