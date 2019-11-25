Family of a Hamilton woman who died of injuries suffered after an alleged assault at her home are now rallying around her children.

Crystal Lee Selwyn, a mother of eight, was left in a critical condition after an incident at her Churchill Ave home on Sunday.

A family member, Rhiannon Selwyn, said she lost her battle fighting her injuries in hospital and has since died.

She has now set up a givealittle page for her eight children.

"She fought hard but sadly her injuries were too much," Rhiannon Selwyn wrote. "The Koha is to help her family with the funeral arrangements and to help support the kids through this extremely difficult time."

Many friends and family have been paying tribute to the young mum.

One wrote "Life's not fair when someone so strong, loving, smart (lol), and generous with a big heart is taken too soon. Thanks for being a good friend and always lifting me back up when I was feeling so low m8. You lived for your kids and they always came first, we all know how u r an excellent mum and u should be proud of yourself as I know how proud u r of all your kids. Thankyou for just being u.xo"

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man has been remanded after appear in the Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said no one else was being sought in relation to the incident.