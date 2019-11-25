Armed police have swarmed a property in Penrose, Auckland.

A witness told the Herald about 15 police officers with guns and four dogs marched into the property in Great South Rd.

"A couple of minutes later about five guys came out and were arrested. It was pretty full on," the witness said.

"One guy was wearing a head torch."

Police said an operation was carried out at an address in Penrose due to concerns for a person's welfare.

"However the person was located at the address and is fine."

One person was arrested on a breach of bail conditions and inquiries are ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.